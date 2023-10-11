Advertise With Us

Suspects ram their way out of dealership with $380,000 worth of vehicles

Several vehicles were stolen from a dealership in South Windsor, Connecticut, early Wednesday morning.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Multiple suspects took four vehicles from a dealership in South Windsor overnight, according to both police and the business owner.

It happened at Mike and Tony Auto Sales & Service around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, police said. The suspects got in by breaking a window.

Police said four vehicles that totaled $380,000 were stolen out of the business’s main garage. One of them was used to ram the gate open, then was abandoned on Edwin Road.

Tracking hardware in one of the other vehicles was pinged in New York City around 3:45 a.m., police revealed.

The owner of the business said the stolen vehicles included a purple 2015 Porsche, a red and black 2022 Dodge Ram, a blue 2022 Dodge Charger and a maroon 2022 GMC Terrain.

He posted photos of three of the vehicles on his Instagram account.

Police said the investigation remained active. Anyone with information was asked to contact South Windsor police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Prosecutor says Delphi murders suspect is safe despite correctional officers possibly wearing Odinism patches
Crews were called around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 5000 block of Packard Avenue.
3 escape from house fire on South Bend’s northwest side
Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
10 charged, 9 arrested in fraud scheme at Michigan City fast food restaurant
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Dylnn Scott
Search continues for suspect tied to fraud scheme at Michigan City fast food restaurant

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
Gaza’s only power plant has run out of fuel, according to authorities in the Palestinian territory
2 correctional officers overseeing Delphi murders suspect deny ties to Odinism in new filing
Israel's airstrikes cause devastation in Gaza. (Source: CNN)
Gaza neighborhood reduced to ashes
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
Second biggest lottery prize is up for grabs in Powerball drawing