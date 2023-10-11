Suspect arrested after going on the run following police pursuit in St. Joe County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have arrested a man after briefly being on the run following an officer pursuit that ended near Grissom Middle School early Wednesday morning.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities arrested 37-year-old Dustin Abraham at a residence in the area of Pear Road and State Road 2 after a multi-jurisdictional pursuit.

The Mishawaka Police Department told 16 News Now that one of its officers was parked in the parking lot of the Family Express on S. Union Street around 1:40 a.m. when a black Honda Accord entered the lot and drove near the officer.

The male driving the Honda was recognized by the officer as Abraham, who had a warrant for his arrest out of St. Joseph County. The officer tried to pull Abraham over, but he drove away and led officers on a chase through parts of Mishawaka, South Bend, and St. Joseph County.

The chase ended when the Honda crashed into a drainage ditch near Grissom Middle School, which is when police say Abraham ran away.

Abraham is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.