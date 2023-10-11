South Bend police report 41% decrease in gun violence from 2022

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department released its third quarter crime stats at a news conference on Wednesday, and those numbers reflected dramatic improvements across the board.

But if you think Chief Scott Ruszkowski is going to throw a party based on improving crime statistics, think again.

Ruszkowski wasn’t so much as cracking a smile. When any South Bend resident is robbed or beaten or shot, this chief takes it personally.

“You look at it religiously, biblically, scientifically — we’re all family, everyone.” Ruszkowski said. “No matter how far you have to go back, we’re family somewhere.”

The stats police shared Wednesday may be evidence that having a chief with a bit of a chip on his shoulder is good.

Compared to 2022, gun violence has dropped in the city by 41%, police have confiscated 200 more guns than they did last year by this same time, and detectives have resolved 12 of 15 murders this year.

There was an overwhelming amount of data shared by police, but one number in particular caught Mayor James Mueller’s attention. That was a drop in shootings from 713 in 2022 to 609 this year.

“All year, that’s been something we’ve been tracking and seeing a positive trend. But getting through the summer months, you’re always nervous when you’re only getting one quarter at a time what might happen,” Mueller said. “But now that we have three of the four quarters in, that’s something that’s striking.”

For his part, Chief Ruszkowski acknowledged the mayor and South Bend Common Council for giving him the labor force he needs to solve crimes.

“A component of good, old-fashioned police work,” the chief said. “And you can do that when you have the personnel to be able to do that.”

To that end, police outlined ongoing, aggressive recruitment efforts to keep the force fully staffed. Keeping and recruiting good cops is a priority for the city, which is why the Common Council bumped up police salaries significantly in the most recent contract negotiations.

It’s no secret that Mishawaka’s police department is moving to 12-hour shifts and giving its cops a boost in salary, creating increased competition for good cops. The chief didn’t mention Mishawaka by name, but Mayor Mueller did, saying that when you make the effort to break down the numbers, South Bend cops are paid better than Mishawaka cops and paid better per capita than police across the nation.

So, when it comes to everything from salaries, to training, to technology, South Bend police are out front and winning that recruitment competition.

