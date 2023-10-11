South Bend to celebrate Día de los Muertos on Oct. 29

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In a vibrant celebration of culture and tradition, seven institutions in South Bend have united to commemorate Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead.

South Bend’s Día de los Muertos celebration at the Morris Performing Arts Center promises to be a meaningful tribute to the city’s growing Latino community, fostering cultural appreciation and unity among its residents. This year’s event holds special significance as the city’s Latino population, as per the 2020 census, has more than doubled since 2000, reaching 15.7%.

Although Día de los Muertos isn’t until Nov. 1 and 2, the Morris is having the festival on Oct. 29. WNDU’s very own Erika Jimenez will be at the event, which kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza. After that, the party moves indoors where the Morris will open its door to what promises to be a beautiful event.

The primary objectives of the celebration are to increase the understanding of the Day of the Dead among the public, provide an opportunity for local arts and civic organizations to participate in a major festival, and to celebrate an aspect of Latino culture.

While Día de los Muertos shares some traditions with Halloween, such as costumes and parades, it is a distinct celebration. During this time, the boundary between the spirit world and the living world is said to dissolve, allowing the souls of the deceased to return to the living world.

The living family members treat the departed as honored guests in their celebrations, leaving the deceased’s favorite foods and offerings at gravesites or on ofrendas (altars) built in their homes. These ofrendas are adorned with candles and bright marigolds called cempasuchil.

In addition to food and fun for the entire family, there will be music from guest artists Andrea Daniela and Trio Chapultepec.

The institutions that contributed to making this event a reality include the Morris Performing Arts Center, South Bend Symphony Orchestra, South Bend Civic Theater, St. Joe County Public Library, La Casa de Amistad, Holy Cross School, and the South Bend Community School Corporation.

