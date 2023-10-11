Reynolds sisters to reunite: Washington’s Kira Reynolds commits to Purdue

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A trio of South Bend sisters will be reuniting on the basketball court at the college level.

Kira Reynolds, who is entering her junior season at Washington High School, announced her commitment to the University of Purdue via social media on Wednesday.

In two years, Kira will join her older sisters Mila and Amiyah, as well as former Panther teammate Rashunda Jones, in West Lafayette. The group won a state title for Washington in 2022.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Kira averages 12.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.2 blocks a game. She also tallies 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per average and is 58% shooting from the field in her career.

Meanwhile, Kira is ranked No. 59 in ESPN’s Class of 2025 HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings.

