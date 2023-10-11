Police searching for suspect on the run after chase ends near Grissom Middle School

Dustin Abraham
Dustin Abraham(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police need your help searching for a suspect they say is on the run after leading officers on a chase early Wednesday morning.

The Mishawaka Police Department says one of its officers was parked in the parking lot of the Family Express on S. Union Street around 1:40 a.m. when a black Honda Accord entered the lot and drove near the officer.

The male driving the Honda was recognized by the officer as Dustin Abraham, who has a warrant for his arrest out of St. Joseph County. The officer tried to pull Abraham over, but he drove away and led officers on a chase through parts of Mishawaka, South Bend, and St. Joseph County.

The chase ended when the Honda crashed into a drainage ditch near Grissom Middle School. Police say Abraham ran away and has yet to be taken into custody.

Police say Abraham is 5-foot-7 and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Abraham, you’re urged to not approach him. Instead, you should call 911 or your local police department.

