Mishawaka Plan Commission discusses future of Beacon Parkway apartments

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans continue to develop for a new apartment complex in the Princess City.

The proposed site is 20 acres on the northeast corner of Fir Road and Beacon Parkway. The plans call for up to 320 apartments, a clubhouse, and even a community pool.

Developers requested the city annex the site and the matter be sent to the Mishawaka Plan Commission for a hearing on Tuesday night. While the board voted in favor of the petition 5-3, there was some pushback from community members about it. Residents were concerned that the new project would add to the already busy traffic area on Fir Road and Beacon Parkway.

“All that traffic is going to come out, they’re not going to go east, they’re going to go west, and it’s all going to land in my front yard,” said Andrew Pieper, a resident.

“This community needs families to come in, and apartment-complex condos don’t provide that,” said Dale Emmons, with the Mishawaka Common Council. “They come and go, traffic comes and goes, they’re not settling down, they’re not raising families, and we can’t survive on that type of principal.”

The next step in the process is sending the petition to the Area Planning Commission to be reviewed.

