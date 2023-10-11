Medical Moment: Some mental health tips from the psychiatrist’s playbook

(WNDU) - More people are seeking mental health treatment than ever before.

The CDC reports more than 21% of Americans are seeing a psychiatrist, therapist, or counselor. But what keeps our mental health professionals going after a tough day?

And what can we learn from them?

Washington University Psychiatrist Jessi Gold helps people through tough situations.

“Our work is really hard, and we listen to really hard things all day,” Dr. Gold explained.

Diagnosed with depression during her college days at the University of Pennsylvania, she shares insights into how she balances the stresses of work and life.

First and foremost in her mental health toolkit: therapy.

“We wouldn’t come to work if we didn’t know how to manage it. And one way we manage it is often getting treatment ourselves,” Dr. Gold continued.

Dr. Gold also asks herself routinely, ‘How am I doing?’ and she says it’s important to track your answers. A few apps to help are Daylio and i-Mood Journal. They help you see trends so you can deal with them.

Coping starts the minute her day begins. Morning routines center her.

“I exercise; walk my dog. I have a little dog; she’s helpful for that in a lot of ways, but also dogs have a lot of emotional sensing, and they’re really good in that way,” Dr. Gold said.

At wor, she keeps a stress ball handy to refocus. Freewriting a journal is another essential practice.

But Dr. Gold knows everything doesn’t work for everybody. For example, she can’t wrap her mind around mindfulness.

“I’ve tried it every which way and I can’t get myself to like it,” Gold says.

Most importantly, Doctor Gold wants you to know it’s ok not to be perfect.

“I would love to say that I practice what I preach, but I would say I’m a work in progress,” she finished.

One more piece of advice: it’s healthy to set boundaries. You can learn to say no to things and people that don’t make you happy.

