MACOG has big plans for region’s electric vehicle future

By 16 News Now and Mark Peterson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last year, there were 994 all-electric vehicles registered in the five-county area represented by MACOG, the Michiana Area Council of Governments.

But EV’s make up just .1% of all light-duty vehicles in St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, and Kosciusko counties. That figure is expected to increase dramatically in the years to come.

MACOG is now in the process of planning for the area’s future transportation needs through 2050. One stated goal is to address electric vehicle charging “deserts” in rural areas and small towns in the five-county area.

The plan says 40 vehicle charging stations have been added in MACOG territory since 2012.

