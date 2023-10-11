LOGAN helping people with disabilities find work through employment services

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Did you know October is Disability Awareness Month?

It’s something everyone should know about, particularly employers and even those who may have a disability.

Tara Lundquist is the director for employment services with LOGAN, which serves adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities right here in Michiana. She joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to explain the significance of this month.

“People with disabilities are just like you and me,” Lundquist said. “They want to be contributing members of their communities, and they have great skills to offer.”

Lundquist explained how individuals with disabilities who are looking to find a job can do so, and also how employers who are interested in hiring individuals with disabilities can get involved. You can watch her full conversation with Lauren and Josh in the video above!

Whether you’re looking to hire or looking to be hired, you can learn more about LOGAN’s employment services by clicking here.

