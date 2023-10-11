LIVESTRONG program at YMCA helping cancer survivors get back in shape

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On this Wellness Wednesday, we are highlighting a great program in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Karin Lanning from the YMCA of Greater Michiana joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to talk about the LIVESTRONG program at the Y.

The 12-week program is free for adult cancer survivors. It’s designed to help cancer survivors who are in a transitional period between completing their treatments and feeling physically and emotionally strong enough to return regular activity.

“We work on everything from strength training, cardiovascular training, balance, flexibility — but the biggest thing is trying to help people reconnect with their new bodies and with other people that are going through similar things,” Karin explained.

The program can be life changing. Just ask Crystal Jodarski, a nine-year survivor and member of the program who joined Karin on the show to share her perspective.

“One of the best things I can say about this program is that when you walk into our facility, into our room, you are in a safe place,” Crystal said. “And you don’t have to explain yourself to anybody because they already know what you’re going through.”

For more details about the LIVESTRONG program, watch the video above! You can also learn more by clicking here.

