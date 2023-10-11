‘I’m not going to rush it’: Timeline for Olivia Miles’ return still unclear after knee injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team is gearing up for the start of its season in just under a month.

One of the big question marks heading into November: will star point guard Olivia Miles be healthy?

After hearing from the team on Tuesday, it sounds like Miles might not be back right away after a season-ending knee injury kept her out of the postseason, and she’s taking her time to make sure she’s truly healthy enough to go.

“Obviously, the goal is to play, but I’m not going to rush it,” Miles said. “I’ve got years in this game that I want to be able to produce and do it healthily, so I’m going to take my time. The best-case scenario is play in Paris in November. But again, I’m not in any rush. And while I do want to play, I want to make sure my health is a top priority.”

Head coach Niele Ivey also wants to make sure Miles isn’t being rushed back onto the court.

“I understand it’s more of an individual healing process. Everybody comes back differently at different times, but she’s doing really well,” Ivey said. “I’m just being there for her, and us just having great communication of how she feels. I’ve been through this twice. It’s an individual decision of her comfort level being back on the floor, and I just want to make sure she’s comfortable, confident and ready.”

As Miles alluded to, Notre Dame’s season opener is on Nov. 6 against powerhouse South Carolina in Paris. Ivey said she’ll have her team ready to go, even if her All-American point guard is still on the sideline.

“If she’s back — whatever time frame that is — I’m prepared for that,” Ivey said. “And if she’s not, then I’ll prepare for that as well.”

The Irish will take the court for the first time in an exhibition game against Purdue Northwest on Oct. 30. Tipoff at Purcell Pavilion is set for 7 p.m.

