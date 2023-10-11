Get into the Halloween spirit at the inaugural Niles Fall Festival

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A first-of-its-kind festival is heading to Niles this spooky season!

The Niles Fall Festival will be happening from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29 along Main Street and boasts a ton of family-friendly events, from trick or treating to a chili crawl! From a Friday night adults-only Halloween dance party to a Sunday chili cook-off, the festival promises something for everyone.

More specifically, the event will feature:

An outdoor artisan market with over 25 vendors

An adults-only Halloween dance

A zombie fun run

A community “ Thriller ” flash dance

Pumpkin-carving contests

Kids activities

Buskers

And more!

All the proceeds from the event will go to support the 20th annual Hunter Ice Festival.

For more updates and information, follow its Facebook page here or the city’s website here.

