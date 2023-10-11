Former NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in connection with mother’s death

Advertise With Us

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in connection with his mother's death.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Former NFL player Sergio Brown has been arrested in connection with his mother’s death.

Brown was arrested near San Diego on Tuesday, according to a law enforcement source.

Authorities said he fled to Mexico soon after his mother’s body was found near a creek behind her Chicago-area home on Sept. 16.

Mexican authorities have reportedly known his whereabouts since at least Sept. 19 but were waiting for an arrest warrant before they deported him.

The source also said police are working to transfer Brown to the Chicago area.

The medical examiner’s office for Cook County, Illinois, said Brown’s mother died from injuries related to an assault and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

