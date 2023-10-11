Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Rain arrives Wednesday evening

One to two inches of rain is likely between Wednesday and this weekend.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Rain chances increase after 4 PM as a warm front moves into the area. High near 60F. Low 48F. Wind SW at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers throughout the day. High near 60F. Low 48F. Wind E at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a morning shower. Greatest rain chance will arrive in the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in. Gusty wind, small hail, and lightning are possible. Rainfall rates may reach 1 to 1.50 inches. High around 65F. Low 48F. Wind ESE at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Windy. Cloudy with afternoon and evening showers. Small hail and Graupel are possible with any showers. High 54F. Low 44F. Wind WNW at 15-30 mph. Wind gusts may reach 40 mph at times.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain showers. High 54F. Low 42F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

