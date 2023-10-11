Do Something: National Stop Bullying Day campaign underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Today is National Stop Bullying day, an important campaign to make sure no kid is afraid to ride a bus or go to school because of how a classmate makes them feel.

It’s helping children, teachers and parents spend time learning about bullying and recognizing how they can stop it.

The campaign has been around since it was created by a group of sixth graders back in 2009.

It comes at a time when bullying is reaching more kids across the country every day. According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, nearly 20-percent of students between 12 and 18 years old experience some type of bullying, whether its teasing, name-calling, or exclusion.

That’s why the National Stop Bullying campaign is such an important topic for parents, guardians, and teachers to better understand how bullying is making these students feel.

“You see a lot of self-consciousness and you see some insecurities come out,” said Dr. Erin Leonard, Psychotherapist and author for Psychology Today.

“And so, you have those two things that clash. And when bullying enters the picture, it sort of dismantles and adolescent, or teen, or child’s identity. It messes with their idea of who they are, and they start to feel deep shame.”

And that shame can come from any form of bullying, especially as social media continues to grow and play a role in how children can be bullied now.

“It’s difficult because the bully can hide behind the scenes,” said Leonard. “So, they can bully anonymously in some cases, they can also align people with them online against one child. Also, a lot of bullies will decide to exclude a kid from their group as a form of bullying, to get everyone against one kid.”

And as bullying can continue it’s important for parents to pick up on some signs your children could be having issues.

Some of the CDC’s most common warning signs for bullying include unexplained injuries, frequent headaches, illnesses or possibly even faking to avoid going to school.

The signs can be difficult to spot but sometimes just knowing your child’s personality and temperament can help you recognize the changes in their behavior.

“Some of the big warning signs is the withdrawal,” said Leonard. “So, there’s less engagement in the activities they love. Also, a decrease in appetite and it’s not just a day or two, you see their appetite just withers away. An inability to sleep for a prolonged time, a decrease in their functioning so their upgrades kind of slip, grades often slip with adolescents and teens, but this is a pretty steady decline.”

There are different steps you can take to help you child deal with bullying, the Anti-Bullying Alliance, a coalition of organizations and individuals that are united against bullying recommends listening and reassuring your child that the bullying is not their fault.

And if the bullying keeps escalating you can always reach out to the school as another course of action.

But at the end of the day talking with a professional is one step your child can take to learn how to deal with those issues.

“Getting the kid to counseling,” said Leonard. “They can really talk about it and get specific help on how they can handle the bully. Because that’s where they really need to be empowered, so they need specific strategies to about to ignore and avoid, or do I confront. So If you have a counselor whose really well versed in bullying or toxic relationships, that counselor will really be able to guide and help the child.”

If you or someone you know is being bullied, you can reach out to the national stop bullying now hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

