Cultivate surpasses milestone as it donates over 5M pounds of food

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cultivate Food Rescue is celebrating after achieving a major milestone!

On Thursday, Cultivate announced that it has passed out over 5,000,000 pounds of food to those struggling with food insecurity in Elkhart, Marshall, and St. Joseph counties since the program began in 2016.

Cultivate’s executive director says they hope to keep the momentum going into the future as the company gets ready to open a new facility.

“This is just the beginning,” said Jim Conklin, co-founder and executive director at Cultivate Food Rescue, “Momentum is building for what we’re doing, and once we have our new facility complete, we’ll be able to rescue nearly 20 million pounds of food in a year. 63,000 people living in Elkhart, Marshall and St. Joseph counties don’t know where their next meal is coming from. With the improved efficiency of our new facility, Cultivate will have the capacity to provide nearly two meals per day to every food-insecure child and offer a vital daily meal to 62% of our vulnerable adults and children living in poverty in our three-county region.”

The facility broke ground in August and will be adjacent to the organization’s current location. The new facility is expected to save up to 19 million pounds of perishable food annually, 19 times more than what Cultivate currently saves.

Cultivate’s cold storage facility is expected to open in spring of 2024.

