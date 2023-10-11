Clay Fire urges you to clean furnaces, fireplaces after fire at Granger home

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with Clay Fire Territory want to remind you about the hidden dangers in your home this time of year after firefighters were called Wednesday morning to a fire at a house in Granger.

Crews were called to a home in the 52000 block of Currant Road, right across the street from the Harris Baseball/Softball complex. Firefighters say there was minimal damage to the home, but they say the fire happened because the furnace wasn’t properly cleaned.

“It’s this time of year in northern Indiana when folks start turning on their furnaces and start using their fireplaces,” explained Clay Fire Division Chief Matthew Dhoore. “The best thing they can do now is some preventative maintenance. They can go down and have their furnaces inspected by an HVAC company. They can have their fireplaces cleaned and inspected as well before they start burning wood in them this year.”

Firefighters say changing furnace filters is also important, as well as keeping flammables away from furnaces and fireplaces. Ironically, this week is National Fire Prevention Week, which is why officials wanted to issue this reminder.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

