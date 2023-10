BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - New details on the layoff of 101 workers at Brinco Manufacturing in Bristol, which is expected to be “temporary.”

The company blames the move on a two-month strike at a plant Brinco supplies.

The layoff will impact 43 permanent employees and 58 temporary workers.

It’s expected to last about six months.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.