Bethel University promising to cover 100% tuition for some Indiana students

Bethel College changed its name to Bethel University in 2019.(Photo provided to the South Bend Tribune)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Bethel University is launching a new program that provides 100% tuition coverage for qualifying Indiana students.

The “Pilot Promise” will be awarded to first-time or transfer students entering fall 2024 who are residents of Indiana and living on campus. They must also be eligible for the full Federal Pell Grant and full Indiana State Grant, as determined by their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application.

“The Pilot Promise will help to supplement the already significant investment Bethel University has made in making a Christ-centered education affordable for Indiana residents,” said Barb Bellefeuille, president of Bethel University.

For more details and to find out if you’re eligible, click here. You can also email the Bethel University financial aid office at FinAid@BethelUniversity.edu for more information.

