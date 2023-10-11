Benton Harbor school board finalizes superintendent’s contract

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Area Schools Board of Education has solidified a contract with its interim superintendent.

Doctor Kelvin Butts signed on for a two-year contract with Benton Harbor after a closed-session negotiation. Butts has been serving as Benton Harbor’s interim superintendent since July 1, 2022.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, two trustees on the board voted against the contract, saying that the hiring process was a cause for concern.

One trustee said that trustees had more than a year to do a proper search for a new superintendent and that the position should have been available to everyone. They went on to say that the decision to hire Butts was made before all of the information was back from a community survey.

A prepared statement from the school reads:

This contract embodies the collective best interests of our educators, students, and community at large. It stands as a testament to our dedication to the priorities, goals, and requirements that are rigorously set forth in our district’s strategic plan and partnership agreement. Furthermore, the compensation package crafted in this contract is a forward-looking approach, reflecting our anticipation and confidence in the forthcoming successes and positive outcomes we foresee under Dr. Butts’ leadership. The Board of Education is unwavering in our commitment to our students' educational journey and overall well-being. We believe in creating an environment where every child can succeed, and we trust that Dr. Kelvin Butts shares this belief and will work diligently to bring this vision to fruition. We are ever grateful for the continued support and trust our community bestows upon us and remain dedicated to fostering an educational environment of excellence for every student in the Benton Harbor Area Schools.

No other details were given about the contract.

