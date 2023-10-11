Advertise With Us

Benton Harbor school board finalizes superintendent’s contract

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Area Schools Board of Education has solidified a contract with its interim superintendent.

Doctor Kelvin Butts signed on for a two-year contract with Benton Harbor after a closed-session negotiation. Butts has been serving as Benton Harbor’s interim superintendent since July 1, 2022.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, two trustees on the board voted against the contract, saying that the hiring process was a cause for concern.

One trustee said that trustees had more than a year to do a proper search for a new superintendent and that the position should have been available to everyone. They went on to say that the decision to hire Butts was made before all of the information was back from a community survey.

A prepared statement from the school reads:

No other details were given about the contract.

