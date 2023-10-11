39-year-old man dies in Benton Harbor house fire

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says crews were called Tuesday night to the 700 block of McAlister Street.(Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A 39-year-old man is dead after a house caught on fire Tuesday night in Benton Harbor.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says crews were called just after 10 p.m. to the 700 block of McAlister Street. When they arrived, they found the second floor was engulfed in flames.

A husband and wife who escaped from the home told firefighters on scene that their 39-year-old son was still inside the home on the second floor. A rescue team immediately made its way inside the home and found him in his upstairs bedroom, but officials say he has already died from the smoke and heat.

The mother and father were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and later taken to the hospital.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.

