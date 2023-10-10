Student Voices for Palestine to host rally Wednesday in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A student group at Notre Dame stands ready to educate the South Bend community on the plight of Palestine.

Student Voices for Palestine has scheduled an emergency rally for Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Jon Hunt Plaza.

The weekend attack on Israel was an act of war that some see as a desperate cry for help.

“Military resistance is one form of resistance for me,” said Daniel Bannoura, a Palestinian Ph.D. candidate in Theology at Notre Dame. “I do not condone the senseless killing of civilians, of Israelis. The vast majority of Palestinian resistance of the occupation has been nonviolent, but we don’t hear about this. In the U.S., we only hear about what Hamas is doing.”

Bannoura feels the desperate measures simply reflect the desperate times, particularly in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

“The U.N. considers the Gaza Strip as uninhabitable, unlivable,” he explained. “In 2020, 95% of water in Gaza is undrinkable, 65% of the population is unemployed. Gaza has been under a very brutal blockade by the Israeli military for the last 15 years, 16 years, since 2007. It’s described basically like a concentration camp. An open-air prison where every aspect of life is maintained and controlled by the guards outside of that prison.”

In looking at the situation through the lens of Catholic peace and justice, Bannoura feels it just doesn’t pass the test.

“We continue to be under an occupation that is supported by our tax dollars every year,” he said. “The U.S. sends to Israel $3.8 billion of our tax money to maintain and normalize oppression and the killing of the people in Palestine, now the rockets that are falling on the people of Gaza.”

Jon Hunt Plaza is located in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center. The address is 211 N. Michigan Street.

