Silver Beach throwing ‘spooktacular’ Boo Bash on Saturday

You won't want to miss the spooky fun this Saturday!
You won't want to miss the spooky fun this Saturday!
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s not a trick, but it’s definitely a treat! The second annual Boo Bash returns to the Silver Beach Center in St. Joseph this Saturday.

The family-friendly event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and promises to be a “bewitching evening of entertainment, magic, and excitement for all ages.”

The event says it will have a Halloween magician, an appearance by the iconic Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus,” cookie decorating, fresh apple cider, and even a cash bar for those adult beverages.

Tickets are $15 per person for those aged three and older. The tickets also include one free ride on the haunted Silver Beach “Scarousel” and complimentary admission into the Curious Kids’ Discovery Zone.

Elizabeth Harper, the executive director of Shadowland on Silver Beach, shared her excitement about the upcoming event in a press release.

“This event was such a hit last year that we’ve decided to make it an annual affair,” Harper said. “The Silver Beach Center is a wonderfully unique venue and makes for a very memorable, family experience for Halloween. Costumes are definitely encouraged for all ages!”

To attend the event, make reservations by clicking here.

