Advertise With Us

Sens. Young, Coons to speak on ‘civility and bipartisanship’ at Notre Dame

Sens. Young, Coons to speak on ‘civility and bipartisanship’ at Notre Dame on Oct. 27, at 2 p.m.
Sens. Young, Coons to speak on ‘civility and bipartisanship’ at Notre Dame on Oct. 27, at 2 p.m.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two senators representing Indiana will be speaking at a forum event this month at the University of Notre Dame.

Sens. Todd Young and Chris Coons will speak on the topic of “civility and bipartisanship in a time of polarization gridlock.” The free event will take place on Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. in the Leighton Concert Hall of the Debartolo Performing Arts Center.

The conversation will be moderated by Notre Dame’s president, Reverend John Jenkins.

“The events in Congress in recent weeks have once again brought into sharp focus the urgent need for bipartisan conversation and collaboration,” Father Jenkins said in a press release. “Senators Coons and Young have modeled a way forward through their willingness, throughout their careers, to put the good of the nation ahead of partisan differences, to treat their colleagues across the aisle with respect, and to work together to find solutions to pressing problems. It is my hope that this conversation will spur us all to reflect on our own civic duties and deepen our commitment to serving the common good.”

Both senators are recipients of the Legislative Action Award from the Bipartisan Policy Center for their efforts in bipartisanship.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the DeBartolo ticket office beginning one hour before the event.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
10 charged, 9 arrested in fraud scheme at Michigan City fast food restaurant
The crash happened Monday morning at the intersection of Calvin Center Road and Calvin Hill...
2 injured in Cass County crash
Crews were called around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 5000 block of Packard Avenue.
3 escape from house fire on South Bend’s northwest side
Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Zachary Claxton
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

Michiana Chili Cook-Off warms up community, helps feed hungry
All funds raised will be donated to ALS Association for patients and caregivers in St. Joe...
Notre Dame hosts 8th annual ALS walk
Michiana Jewish community leader stunned, concerned after attack on Israel
‘Freedom Walk’ aims to rescue kids from sexual exploitation, human trafficking