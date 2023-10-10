Sens. Young, Coons to speak on ‘civility and bipartisanship’ at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two senators representing Indiana will be speaking at a forum event this month at the University of Notre Dame.

Sens. Todd Young and Chris Coons will speak on the topic of “civility and bipartisanship in a time of polarization gridlock.” The free event will take place on Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. in the Leighton Concert Hall of the Debartolo Performing Arts Center.

The conversation will be moderated by Notre Dame’s president, Reverend John Jenkins.

“The events in Congress in recent weeks have once again brought into sharp focus the urgent need for bipartisan conversation and collaboration,” Father Jenkins said in a press release. “Senators Coons and Young have modeled a way forward through their willingness, throughout their careers, to put the good of the nation ahead of partisan differences, to treat their colleagues across the aisle with respect, and to work together to find solutions to pressing problems. It is my hope that this conversation will spur us all to reflect on our own civic duties and deepen our commitment to serving the common good.”

Both senators are recipients of the Legislative Action Award from the Bipartisan Policy Center for their efforts in bipartisanship.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the DeBartolo ticket office beginning one hour before the event.

