Search continues for suspect tied to fraud scheme at Michigan City fast food restaurant

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office needs your help as deputies continue to search for a suspect that is tied to a scheme where multiple employees at a fast-food restaurant in Michigan City allegedly used stolen money from customers to bail out inmates.

Dylnn Scott is one of 10 people who are facing felony charges in connection with the scheme, which was recently discovered at the Hardee’s on Franklin Street. Police say the other nine suspects have been arrested.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, jail staff noticed last month that suspiciously large amounts of funds were being placed into the accounts of inmates at the LaPorte County Jail from a source outside the jail. The same inmates were reportedly bonding out of the jail almost immediately and leaving with the remaining balance on a jail-issued debit card.

This led to an investigation, where officials learned that multiple employees at the Hardee’s were involved. Officials say the employees took pictures of customers’ debit and credit cards that paid in the drive-thru and were fraudulently using those cards to place money into inmate’s accounts that had low bails set. The inmates would then bond out of jail, take the jail-issued debit card with the extra money left on it, and withdraw the remaining money from an ATM.

Deputies say a total of $14,700 was charged fraudulently and the victims are working with their financial institutions to get their money back.

If you have any information on Scott’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST) at 219-608-9572 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 800-342-7867. You can also submit a tip online to Michiana Crime Stoppers.

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa Higginbotham, Hollie LaChapelle, Carissa Bealor, Lawrence Armstrong and Moesha Monique Savanna Payne have been arrested in connection to a fraud scheme. (LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office/WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.