The Pigeon and The Hen pottery getting a jump start on Día de Los Muertos

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Día de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead is a meaningful holiday to those of Mexican heritage. It’s a day used to honor and celebrate those who have passed on. And at The Pigeon and The Hen pottery shop, it’s honoring the dead with their Día de Los Muertos event taking place on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.

The holiday is usually associated with some beautiful imagery like the marigold flowers, sugar skulls, Pan dulce, bread with just the right amount of sweetness and so many vibrant colors.

And with this event you can create your own ways of honoring the dead, by designing your own ceramic sugar skulls and frames to put a picture of your loved one in on your ofrenda or alter.

It is a beautiful way to still have a connection with those who have passed away.

“It means to honor those who have passed on,” said Diana Paloma, co-owner of The Pigeon and The Hen. “And we do it by giving them their favorite treat, like pan dulce and other delicious treats.”

You can buy your tickets for the event here.

