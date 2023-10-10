Notre Dame women’s hoops tips off in less than a month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team is primed for a big year in its fourth season under head coach Niele Ivey.

Ivey took home ACC Coach of the Year honors last season, and a lot of that had to do with her doing more with less, as injuries ravaged the Fighting Irish in the second half of the season.

Despite that, the team only lost six of its 33 regular season games, going on to win a pair of NCAA Tournament games before being overcome in the Sweet 16 by Maryland.

On Tuesday, Ivey told 16 Sports what we can expect to see from the team on the court this year.

“The two areas identity-wise that I want for our team is pushing pace — I talk about that every year. I think we’re gonna be fast,” she said. “And defensively, I feel like I have the bodies that can do that. We’re gonna impact the ball more aggressively this year. I would like to extend our defense, that’s something we’ve been working on this summer. And everyone being in great shape, it’s gonna allow us to be able to play faster defensively and do more things defensively to try and disrupt offenses.”

The Irish will take the court for the first time in an exhibition game against Purdue Northwest on Oct. 30 before tipping their regular season off in Paris against powerhouse South Carolina on Nov. 6.

