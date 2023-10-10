Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison earns football scholarship

Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against...
Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against Louisville on Oct. 7, 2023.(WNDU)
By Julianne Pelusi and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team had a potential star emerge Saturday during an otherwise ugly game for the Irish offense.

Wide receiver Jordan Faison hauled in the first Notre Dame touchdown against Louisville. He’s a midfielder on the lacrosse team, which is his main sport.

He was a walk on with the Irish on the gridiron, but now he’s a scholarship football player, too.

“We wanted him as part of our football program,” said head coach Marcus Freeman. “He’s been a talented individual from the moment he stepped on this campus in fall camp, and he has shown that he has a lot of ability. He’s continued to improve throughout the first six, seven weeks of the season. And because of some injuries, we moved him up. Three weeks ago, he was on scout team. And then we had some injuries, and we started moving him up with the travel squad, and he’s continuously gotten better and gained the trust of his coaches.”

Faison then made his season debut on Saturday, and clearly made a good impression.

“We knew going into this game, we were going to play him,” Freeman said of Faison. “I couldn’t tell you he was going to score a touchdown and have another big catch, but we had a lot of faith and trust that he could perform, or we wouldn’t have put him in there. To do it in practice is one thing, but to make them in the game is another thing, and he did it.”

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Faison was in for 15 offensive snaps against Louisville.

