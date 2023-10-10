Notre Dame suspends study abroad program in Jerusalem amid war between Israel, Hamas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame is temporarily halting its study abroad program in Jerusalem in light of recent events in Israel and Palestine.

A war that has broken out between Israel and Hamas after Hamas militants stormed into Israel over the weekend and launched a surprise attack. The war, which has claimed at least 1,900 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate.

In a statement issued Tuesday, university president Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. said all Notre Dame students studying at Tantur have been relocated to other Notre Dame international sites.

Jenkins also said the university will pray for peace and protection of the innocent in a prayer service for peace on Tuesday evening at Our Lady of the Lake World Peace Plaza (along Saint Mary’s Lake near the Grotto). The prayer service begins at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

You can read Father Jenkins’ statement in its entirety below:

Given the current situation in Israel, we have relocated our students who were studying in Jerusalem to other Notre Dame International locations. We will continue to support our relocated students and ensure that their transitions are as smooth as possible. We have temporarily suspended our study abroad program at Tantur and will continue to assess the situation as it develops. Saddened by the outbreak of war in the Holy Land, I join with many in abhorring the killing of non-combatants and I echo the Holy Father’s call to pray for all victims of the current conflict, for an end to the cycle of violence, and for a lasting peace with justice. I welcome all of our Notre Dame family to join us for this evening’s interfaith prayer service for peace and protection of the innocent.

