Notre Dame suspends study abroad program in Jerusalem amid war between Israel, Hamas
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame is temporarily halting its study abroad program in Jerusalem in light of recent events in Israel and Palestine.
A war that has broken out between Israel and Hamas after Hamas militants stormed into Israel over the weekend and launched a surprise attack. The war, which has claimed at least 1,900 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate.
In a statement issued Tuesday, university president Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. said all Notre Dame students studying at Tantur have been relocated to other Notre Dame international sites.
Jenkins also said the university will pray for peace and protection of the innocent in a prayer service for peace on Tuesday evening at Our Lady of the Lake World Peace Plaza (along Saint Mary’s Lake near the Grotto). The prayer service begins at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
You can read Father Jenkins’ statement in its entirety below:
