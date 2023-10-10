Advertise With Us

Newly renovated Center for the Homeless prepares for weather amnesty program

As temperatures drop, people experiencing homelessness sometimes rely on ground fires to stay warm
By Natacha Casal
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The homeless community is finding more ways to stay warm, as temperatures are expected to continue to drop.

As far back as 2020, ground fires have become a way for them to live while dealing with homelessness. But it can come with dangerous consequences.

This winter the “Weather Amnesty Program” is in a newly renovated Center for the Homeless, which will be giving a lot of people a place to stay during the colder months.

“We are in a newly renovated area here that is going to house over 50 men and upstairs we have room for 16 women and for two families. Everybody is going to have a bed, sheets, pillows, blankets. It’s something in the past because we were not a lobby, we weren’t able to do,” said Steve Camilerri, Director for the Center of the Homeless. “. So people were in matts throughout our lobby and we just knew we could do better, we knew we could do more so we are excited to be able to have this new area where folks will be. Of course, there are showers, laundry there, there’s under beds for storage. So, I just think that there will be more opportunity for the people during weather amnesty.”

The program starts Nov. 1 and will run through April.

During past winters in Michiana, we have seen this cause vehicle and building fires as the blaze can spread quickly. However thanks to the Weather Amnesty Program, folks are going to have a place to stay warm and be safe.

Camilerri also mentioned to 16 News Now that he wants to thank the community because without their support the Center for Homeless would not be what it is today.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
10 charged, 9 arrested in fraud scheme at Michigan City fast food restaurant
The crash happened Monday morning at the intersection of Calvin Center Road and Calvin Hill...
2 injured in Cass County crash
Crews were called around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 5000 block of Packard Avenue.
3 escape from house fire on South Bend’s northwest side
Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Zachary Claxton
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

You won't want to miss the spooky fun this Saturday!
Silver Beach throwing ‘spooktacular’ Boo Bash on Saturday
Sens. Young, Coons to speak on ‘civility and bipartisanship’ at Notre Dame on Oct. 27, at 2 p.m.
Sens. Young, Coons to speak on ‘civility and bipartisanship’ at Notre Dame
Michiana Chili Cook-Off warms up community, helps feed hungry
All funds raised will be donated to ALS Association for patients and caregivers in St. Joe...
Notre Dame hosts 8th annual ALS walk