Newly renovated Center for the Homeless prepares for weather amnesty program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The homeless community is finding more ways to stay warm, as temperatures are expected to continue to drop.

As far back as 2020, ground fires have become a way for them to live while dealing with homelessness. But it can come with dangerous consequences.

This winter the “Weather Amnesty Program” is in a newly renovated Center for the Homeless, which will be giving a lot of people a place to stay during the colder months.

“We are in a newly renovated area here that is going to house over 50 men and upstairs we have room for 16 women and for two families. Everybody is going to have a bed, sheets, pillows, blankets. It’s something in the past because we were not a lobby, we weren’t able to do,” said Steve Camilerri, Director for the Center of the Homeless. “. So people were in matts throughout our lobby and we just knew we could do better, we knew we could do more so we are excited to be able to have this new area where folks will be. Of course, there are showers, laundry there, there’s under beds for storage. So, I just think that there will be more opportunity for the people during weather amnesty.”

The program starts Nov. 1 and will run through April.

During past winters in Michiana, we have seen this cause vehicle and building fires as the blaze can spread quickly. However thanks to the Weather Amnesty Program, folks are going to have a place to stay warm and be safe.

Camilerri also mentioned to 16 News Now that he wants to thank the community because without their support the Center for Homeless would not be what it is today.

