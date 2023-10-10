Advertise With Us

New blood donor center opens on South Bend’s south side

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation has opened the doors to a new blood donation center in the city.

The donor center is open Monday through Saturday at 1290 E. Ireland Road in Suite 700, right next door to the Sally Beauty Supply in Erskine Plaza.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age, or 16 with parental consent, and weigh 110 pounds. Those interested in donating are asked to drink plenty of water and eat a healthy iron-rich meal leading up to the donation.

Officials say they are excited for the new location as it makes donation access easier.

“We are so excited to open a donor center on the south side of South Bend,” said Laura Broadstreet, manager of Blood Donor Services, in a press release. “We have many loyal donors that have to travel north just to donate and now they won’t have to.”

The center’s hours are as follows:

  • Monday - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday - 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Thursday - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Friday - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday - 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The center has partnered with Hello Gorgeous! during October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and will donate $5 to the organization for each blood donor. Donors will also receive a specially embroidered pink or black beanie.

If you’re interested in donating blood you can set up an appointment by calling 574-234-1157, or by clicking here.

