Advertise With Us

Medical Moment: Man with sickle cell disease receives ‘perfect match’ blood donor

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Sickle-cell disease affects 100,000 Americans, whose blood cell shape resembles a crescent moon, instead of being round and healthy.

The defective cells don’t carry oxygen, so patients must undergo transfusions.

Blood donors exist but they must be a perfect match. They’re called “blood twins.” We meet a young Pennsylvania dad who lives a full life thanks to one of these rare donors.

Malick Burrow was born with sickle cell disease. Both his parents were carriers.

“The cells themselves are defective,” said Dr. Michelle Erickson, the medical director at Wellspan Health.

Malick undergoes monthly blood transfusions, which remove sickle cells and replace them with healthy red blood cells. His rare blood requires a perfect donor match, known as “blood twins.”

“Most people think of A, B and O, and then they think of whether you’re positive or negative. Positive or negative means the D antigen. But there are many more blood antigens than just those,” Erickson explained.

Erickson says all the blood variants would fill up a phone book, but each one of Malick’s blood antigens must match those of his blood twin donor or the body reacts.

“A patient receiving a poorly-matched blood unit would have a blood transfusion reaction and it could be quite severe. It might induce hemolysis so that those red blood cells would start to pop and break apart,” Erickson continued.

Malick jokingly refers to the blood-twin transfusion as his “oil change,” but it is terribly exhausting, physically.

“It’s not like hard to where I leave there and I’m exhausted, you know mentally-wise,” Malick said.

He’s determined to set an example for his kids, who carry the sickle-cell trait, to never give up.

“I try to make it as normal as I can, because if I don’t, then you can go down a mentally wrong spiral,” Malick explained.

“There’s a blood twin for everybody, so we are looking for those twins to help our special patients,” Erickson finished.

Malick is one of the lucky ones who found a blood twin.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
10 charged, 9 arrested in fraud scheme at Michigan City fast food restaurant
The crash happened Monday morning at the intersection of Calvin Center Road and Calvin Hill...
2 injured in Cass County crash
Crews were called around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 5000 block of Packard Avenue.
3 escape from house fire on South Bend’s northwest side
Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Zachary Claxton
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

Notre Dame women’s hoops tips off in less than a month
Beware of police impersonator phone scam in Branch County, authorities say
Medical Moment: Man with sickle cell disease receives 'perfect match' blood donor
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Chilly night will turn rainy on Wednesday