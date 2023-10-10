Medical Moment: Man with sickle cell disease receives ‘perfect match’ blood donor

(WNDU) - Sickle-cell disease affects 100,000 Americans, whose blood cell shape resembles a crescent moon, instead of being round and healthy.

The defective cells don’t carry oxygen, so patients must undergo transfusions.

Blood donors exist but they must be a perfect match. They’re called “blood twins.” We meet a young Pennsylvania dad who lives a full life thanks to one of these rare donors.

Malick Burrow was born with sickle cell disease. Both his parents were carriers.

“The cells themselves are defective,” said Dr. Michelle Erickson, the medical director at Wellspan Health.

Malick undergoes monthly blood transfusions, which remove sickle cells and replace them with healthy red blood cells. His rare blood requires a perfect donor match, known as “blood twins.”

“Most people think of A, B and O, and then they think of whether you’re positive or negative. Positive or negative means the D antigen. But there are many more blood antigens than just those,” Erickson explained.

Erickson says all the blood variants would fill up a phone book, but each one of Malick’s blood antigens must match those of his blood twin donor or the body reacts.

“A patient receiving a poorly-matched blood unit would have a blood transfusion reaction and it could be quite severe. It might induce hemolysis so that those red blood cells would start to pop and break apart,” Erickson continued.

Malick jokingly refers to the blood-twin transfusion as his “oil change,” but it is terribly exhausting, physically.

“It’s not like hard to where I leave there and I’m exhausted, you know mentally-wise,” Malick said.

He’s determined to set an example for his kids, who carry the sickle-cell trait, to never give up.

“I try to make it as normal as I can, because if I don’t, then you can go down a mentally wrong spiral,” Malick explained.

“There’s a blood twin for everybody, so we are looking for those twins to help our special patients,” Erickson finished.

Malick is one of the lucky ones who found a blood twin.

