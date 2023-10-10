Mayor Mueller’s suggested budget passes South Bend Common Council

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller’s budget plan for 2024 passed the South Bend Common Council at a meeting on Monday.

The mayor stopped by 16 Morning News Now to talk about what’s included in the budget and the extension of applications for a business security grant program. With the new budget comes road repairs, improvements to neighborhood infrastructure, more housing availability, continued investment in parks and trails, and further investment in public safety.

All of this is in response to the community, who Mueller includes in his process for deciding a budget through surveys, phone calls, and even games.

“Those of you who attended Fusion Fest last month, the team was out there doing a game where you got 100 fake dollars and you had to allocate where the dollars should go,” Mueller explained. “And so, we know that public safety is top of mind, so public safety is fully funded.”

You can watch Mueller’s full interview with our own Tricia Sloma in the video above.

Mueller is up for reelection on Nov. 7. His opponent, Desmont Upchurch, will be on 16 Morning News Now for an interview this Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.