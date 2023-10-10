Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: USC at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s 30-game regular season win streak against ACC opponents has come to an end.

The Irish suffered their first defeat to an ACC foe in the regular season since 2017, losing 33-20 over the weekend at Louisville.

Now, we’re turning the page on this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: How does a two-loss Irish team going into USC week change your opinion on this year’s Notre Dame squad?

Completely

Somewhat

Not at all

