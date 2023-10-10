Advertise With Us

Local events held to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People across the country are celebrating the cultures and histories of Native Americans for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Here locally, people gathered at Goshen Theater Monday night to celebrate the holiday.

“The Indigenous Peoples’ Day is just one of those milestones of representation, that we are continually engaged in and striving for,” said Madalene Big Bear, who is a Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Tribal Member.

The event honored the region’s rich history as the land of the Potawatomi and Miami nations.

“It’s really a testament to Goshen’s commitment to diversity and equality, that so many people are here to listen and learn and enjoy the experience of celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” said Goshen Mayor Gina Leichty.

There were live performances, dancing and storytelling.

“We haven’t had control of our own representation for a long time, and generally when we go into these spaces, and create a shared space where we are teaching our own stories, telling our stories, and teaching our own narratives, most of the people who come are allies,” said Big Bear.

“We really feel that it’s important that we acknowledge our relationship and history with Indigenous cultures in this area, said Leichty.

City leaders said it is all about fostering better relationships.

“So, if we understand where we have come from, we better understand how we connect with one another, and we better understand how to build a connected future,” said Leichty.

