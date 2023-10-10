How to track virus surges in your community during cold and flu season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the fall season settles in and we start feeling those colder temperatures the inevitable is right around the corner, cold and flu season.

However, you don’t have to wait until you’re not feeling well to combat germs

Nurse practitioner and owner of Sunflower Wellness Brenda Stephens says there are many healthy low-cost habits we can incorporate into our daily lives.

Like getting at least 8-9 hours of sleep during these colder months to support your immune system. Taking vitamins B, C, D and Zink. Wear a mask when spike in COVID or flu affects your community.

Also, focus on hand washing and sanitizing frequently and dress warmly to maintain an ideal body temperature.

Stephens also advises to avoid cold drinks, saying, “In America we love cold, we love ice but the body does not love that the body loves room temperature warm or hot beverages. And if you add some spices to that cardamom, nutmeg, clove, ginger those are the spices that are really good for this time of year. You’re also going to warm up your body and that’s going to help you fight off those viruses.

In addition to mask wearing, she says the flu vaccine could be the right choice if you know you haven’t prepared your body. “If you know you haven’t really done the things to build up your immune system which starts now, right, it starts now September October to build up your immune system to fight those things off then you should really consider getting the vaccine.”

One way of staying informed with localize data about virus surges in your area is WasteWaterScan.org. A national program run by professors and academic researchers collect data to track viruses like COVID, influneza, mpox, and more through our sewer systems.

Waste Water Scan Program Director Marlene Wolfe gives an update on the data currently collected in the Midwest and advises citizens to check the database for new information.

“I would check in on the dashboard and that information will be updated regularly so people can keep track of what will hopefully be a downturn. But then also we’re starting to see come influenza and RSV. Balancing those things and keeping track of them. The influenza and RSV levels are still low but COVID is still high in wastewater right now.”

All of the information collected is available to the public and updated regularly throughout the year. Simply go to click here to search your specific area.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.