Franciscan Health offering free mammograms in Michigan City

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

One health provider in Michigan City is stepping up to encourage women to get mammograms - free of cost.

Franciscan Health Michigan City is offering screenings for those without insurance, as well as those who are under-insured or have high deductible plans. Free mammograms are also available based on gross annual income.

The efforts are funded by Hoosier donations via special Breast Cancer Awareness license plates.

To apply for the program, patients living in Indiana must first make sure they qualify by calling Amy Johnson at 219-877-1981.

