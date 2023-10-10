First Alert Weather: Rain returns to Michiana Wednesday PM through the weekend

The week will start with a threat of patchy frost Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Otherwise, the focus will shift from the cold to the rainy this week. Highs will push back to the middle 50s on Tuesday and the lower 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. Depending on how far the warm front pushes north, temperatures could turn higher on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. A strong low pressure system will develop to the west and bring frequent showers and strong winds to the area by Friday and Saturday. The current kickoff temperature for the Notre Dame game is around 51 degrees with strong winds from the northwest.

TUESDAY: Areas of frost mainly south of the U.S. 20 Bypass. Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 55F. Low 40F. Wind W at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Rain chances increase after 4 PM as a warm front moves into the area. High near 60F. Low 48F. Wind SW at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers throughout the day. High near 60F. Low 48F. Wind E at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a morning shower. Greatest rain chance will arrive in the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in. Gusty wind, small hail, and lightning are possible. High around 65F. Low 48F. Wind ESE at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Windy. Cloudy with afternoon and evening showers. Small hail and Graupel are possible with any showers. High 54F. Low 44F. Wind WNW at 15-30 mph. Wind gusts may reach 40 mph at times.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain showers. High 54F. Low 42F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

