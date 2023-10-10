Busy intersection in Elkhart reopens as all-way stop after crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a busy intersection that was closed Monday morning due to a crash involving a city vehicle has reopened Tuesday morning as an all-way stop.

Police say the crash at Cassopolis Street and E. Beardsley Avenue caused traffic lights to go out, forcing the intersection to close around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

With traffic lights still out, the intersection reopened Tuesday morning as an all-way stop. Police say it will remain this way “for the foreseeable future.”

Police say no other vehicles were involved in Monday’s crash, and no injuries were reported.

