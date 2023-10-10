Busy intersection in Elkhart reopens as all-way stop after crash

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a busy intersection that was closed Monday morning due to a crash involving a city vehicle has reopened Tuesday morning as an all-way stop.

Police say the crash at Cassopolis Street and E. Beardsley Avenue caused traffic lights to go out, forcing the intersection to close around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

With traffic lights still out, the intersection reopened Tuesday morning as an all-way stop. Police say it will remain this way “for the foreseeable future.”

Police say no other vehicles were involved in Monday’s crash, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.