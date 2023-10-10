Advertise With Us

Beware of police impersonator phone scam in Branch County, authorities say

(WALB)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2023
GILEAD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Michigan are alerting the public of a circulating phone scam involving an officer impersonator.

According to the Michigan State Police, a suspect claiming to be a “Deputy Brooks” from the Branch County Sheriff’s Office is calling residents and advising them that they have a warrant out for their arrest.

The suspect then instructs victims that a payment is immediately required or legal action will be taken. The scammer instructs victims to wire money through Walmart as cash only.

Once payment is received, the phone number is disconnected and victims are unable to get their stolen money refunded.

Anyone with information regarding the scam is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

