Ask the Doctor: Mammograms, mental health counseling, high blood pressure in kids

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1: “With it being breast cancer awareness month, could you review again the importance of getting a mammogram?”

DR. BOB: The goal of screening for breast cancer is to detect the problem when it is more easily treatable. The best way to do this is with regular screening mammograms.

Most breast cancers affect women without a family history of breast cancer. Thus, every woman aged 40-75 should try to get a mammogram every year.

Patients can direct schedule a mammogram on the South Bend Clinic website. It is super easy.

Question #2: “Many people deal with mental health issues. Can you discuss what role counseling plays in helping people?”

DR. BOB: One of my teachers in residency gave a great analogy for how to think about counseling. The first way to think about counseling is to develop a toolbox to deal with stress.

Everyone has stress in their life. The goal of counseling is to learn ways to manage stress, so it doesn’t lead to depression or anxiety.

Another way to think about counseling is cleaning out your closet. Sometimes in life when difficult things happen, we don’t have time to process them. We throw them in the closet and just try to keep living.

Over time though, the closet can start to overflow and spill out leading to mental health problems. Counseling can help you go through the closet and process difficult things that have happened in your life.

There is still a stigma in our culture about getting help for mental health. As someone who has personally gone through counseling and seen the benefits, there shouldn’t be a stigma. If you are struggling, work with your doctor to get started in counseling.

Question #3: “Can children develop high blood pressure?”

DR. BOB: Thankfully, high blood pressure in children is much less common than in adults. Some studies suggest 4% of children may have high blood pressure whereas 30% of adults do.

One of the things we do at Well-Child care is to screen children for high blood pressure. So, if children are getting their regular checkups, we will be watching for high blood pressure.

Often in children, the blood pressure is due to secondary cause, and thus children may need other tests to determine the cause. Childhood obesity may contribute to elevated blood pressure.

It is important for kids to eat plenty of fruit and vegetables and to be getting outside every day for at least an hour of activity and exercise.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Candescent Health and Wellness offering free breast exams this month

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Claire Walker of Candescent Health and Wellness joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to tell them more about her business.

Health

Group fitness classes available at YMCA of Greater Michiana

Updated: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Karin Lanning, a group fitness instructor and personal trainer from the YMCA of Greater Michiana, showed us a couple of moves from the Y's tone class!

Health

St. Joseph County Health Department offering COVID, RSV vaccines

Updated: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Those with private insurance will have to pay something, and that amount depends on your plan.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Flu Season

Updated: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. And this week, we are focusing on the flu.

Latest News

Health

Dowagiac city leaders providing free filters after heightened lead levels found in drinking water

Updated: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Natacha Casal
Officials say it was determined that lead levels exceeded the lead Action Level of 15 parts per billion (ppb) in more than 10% of homes sampled between June 2022 and September 2022.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Sloan Shah of the South Bend Clinic joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which begins Oct. 1.

Health

Goshen Health launches new park bench fitness program

Don’t just sit, GET FIT!: Goshen Health launches new park bench fitness program

Updated: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Members of the community who are out and about can get access to free exercise videos led by a Goshen Health exercise physiologist by scanning a QR code located on signs near benches across Elkhart County.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Shingles recovery, COVID loss of taste, RSV vaccines

Updated: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Michiana doctor explains severity of Aaron Rodgers’ injury

Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT
|
By Joshua Short and 16 News Now
Dr. Christopher Eberle, a podiatrist at the South Bend Clinic, explained to viewers what the recovery period looks like, why it’s so devastating for anyone who has the injury, and prevention methods.

Indiana

Indiana lawmakers hear about potential mental health benefits of psilocybin

Updated: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
Psilocybin is a psychedelic compound found in “magic mushrooms” and has hallucinogenic effects.