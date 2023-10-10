Ask the Doctor: Mammograms, mental health counseling, high blood pressure in kids

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1: “With it being breast cancer awareness month, could you review again the importance of getting a mammogram?”

DR. BOB: The goal of screening for breast cancer is to detect the problem when it is more easily treatable. The best way to do this is with regular screening mammograms.

Most breast cancers affect women without a family history of breast cancer. Thus, every woman aged 40-75 should try to get a mammogram every year.

Patients can direct schedule a mammogram on the South Bend Clinic website. It is super easy.

Question #2: “Many people deal with mental health issues. Can you discuss what role counseling plays in helping people?”

DR. BOB : One of my teachers in residency gave a great analogy for how to think about counseling. The first way to think about counseling is to develop a toolbox to deal with stress.

Everyone has stress in their life. The goal of counseling is to learn ways to manage stress, so it doesn’t lead to depression or anxiety.

Another way to think about counseling is cleaning out your closet. Sometimes in life when difficult things happen, we don’t have time to process them. We throw them in the closet and just try to keep living.

Over time though, the closet can start to overflow and spill out leading to mental health problems. Counseling can help you go through the closet and process difficult things that have happened in your life.

There is still a stigma in our culture about getting help for mental health. As someone who has personally gone through counseling and seen the benefits, there shouldn’t be a stigma. If you are struggling, work with your doctor to get started in counseling.

Question #3: “Can children develop high blood pressure?”

DR. BOB : Thankfully, high blood pressure in children is much less common than in adults. Some studies suggest 4% of children may have high blood pressure whereas 30% of adults do.

One of the things we do at Well-Child care is to screen children for high blood pressure. So, if children are getting their regular checkups, we will be watching for high blood pressure.

Often in children, the blood pressure is due to secondary cause, and thus children may need other tests to determine the cause. Childhood obesity may contribute to elevated blood pressure.

It is important for kids to eat plenty of fruit and vegetables and to be getting outside every day for at least an hour of activity and exercise.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.