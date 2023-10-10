Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Wheeling and dealing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Is it a marketing gimmick? Absolutely. But if you’re looking for great deals and a chance to get started on your holiday shopping the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days may be the answer.

The Prime Big Deal Days are a two day event beginning today, Oct. 10 and ending tomorrow, Oct. 11. It’s sort of like another Prime Day, held in October instead of July. There is a catch though, you need an account with an Amazon Prime subscription. If you don’t want to invest in a subscription you can do what many shoppers are doing. They’re signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial.

Shopping experts say they are already seeing discounts similar to black Friday levels. There was a report of a 32 inch digital TV selling for $80. Some other reports of great deals include New Balance sneakers selling for $48, Beats Headphones for as low as $100, and Apple Airpods selling for about $90.

Consumer Reports is one of the many consumer oriented websites that is tracking deals if you need more information.

The Amazon events has also prompted other retailers, such as Target and Walmart, to offer money saving deals this October.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.