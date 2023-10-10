3 escape from house fire on South Bend’s northwest side
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters say three people escaped from an overnight house fire on South Bend’s northwest side.
Crews were called around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 5000 block of Packard Avenue. Firefighters on the scene confirmed that three residents made it out of the home safely.
Officials say crews had a hard time putting out hotspots that were hard to access.
The house was destroyed in the blaze.
