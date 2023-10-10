3 escape from house fire on South Bend’s northwest side

By 16 News Now
Oct. 10, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters say three people escaped from an overnight house fire on South Bend’s northwest side.

Crews were called around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 5000 block of Packard Avenue. Firefighters on the scene confirmed that three residents made it out of the home safely.

Officials say crews had a hard time putting out hotspots that were hard to access.

The house was destroyed in the blaze.

