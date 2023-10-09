South Bend Vet Center, A-Mazing Acres Farm hold Veterans Appreciation Day

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The South Bend Vet Center and A-Mazing Acres Farm teamed up to hold their first Veterans Appreciation Day.

At the 90-acre farm in Edwardsburg, active service members, veterans, and their families were offered free admission to enjoy a lovely fall day on the farm.

Vets and their families had nearly 100 options of fun to choose from, including obstacle courses, pan for gems, and pick out a pumpkin for Halloween.

The Vet Center tells us that they will never turn a veteran away and say that if they can’t help, they will find where a vet can receive the help they need.

“I want veterans to reach out to us, so we’ll be able to help them find out what they need,” said Keith Ross, a veterans outreach program specialist at the South Bend Vet Center. “We’re going to meet them where they are in life.”

South Bend Vet Center says they plan on making this an annual event.

“There’s a lot of veterans that don’t get the opportunity to experience some of these things, and it’s nice when we’re able to come together with the public for free,” said Mike Rauen, a U.S. Navy Veteran (‘98-’03). “I mean, it’s a great thing.”

Seven family members and friends joined Rauen to enjoy the day at the farm.

The South Bend Vet Center is located at 4727 Miami Street in South Bend. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you’re a veteran and need assistance, call the South Bend Vet Center at 574-231-8480.

A-Mazing Acres is located at 18430 US-12 East in Edwardsburg. The farm is open Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

