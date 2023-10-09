South Bend Fire Dept. gives safety tips for National Fire Prevention Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every year, the week of Oct. 8 is declared National Fire Prevention Week by the National Fire Protection Agency. It serves as an important reminder for you and your family to be prepared and know what to do in case there’s a fire.

This years campaign is “Cooking safety starts with YOU.” The goal is to educate everyone on simple, but important actions to ensure the safest possible scenarios.

“It’s really just important to remind everyone to check everything,” said Suzie Krill, firefighter and paramedic for the South Bend Fire Department. “Go back through your house, look through everything, make sure things are working — your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, make sure all that stuff’s working.”

Krill went through some tips for what you can do to prevent some kitchen fires from breaking out.

“Make sure your pan handles are turned in,” Krill said. ”Make sure you’re checking your pilot lights, that your oven is cleaned, so something like that doesn’t smoke and fire. Never leave your pizza in the oven unattended in the oven. I know we all put in that late night pizza and get sleepy. If that’s what you do, set a timer so you’re not sleeping through that pizza and it causes a fire.”

There are many different ways that fires can break out, and SBFD has laid out a general plan of action for those scenarios.

“Some of the fire safety check lists are just go through your house and find things you need to check, such as are your matches up, your yard waste outside, keeping gasoline cans outside,” Krill said. “Also, have an escape plan — two ways to get out, have a meeting place out front. Everybody should know two ways out of their house.”

SBFD also went through a demonstration for what to do if a fire breaks out.

“First thing you want to do is call 911,” Krill explained. ”Make sure everybody’s getting out of the house, at the meeting place, and you’ve got everyone accounted for. Once you’re out, do not go back in. Always stay outside until the fire department comes.”

The South Bend Fire Department also offers resources to help install smoke or carbon-monoxide detectors. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.