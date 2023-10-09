South Bend Fire Dept. gives safety tips for National Fire Prevention Week

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every year, the week of Oct. 8 is declared National Fire Prevention Week by the National Fire Protection Agency. It serves as an important reminder for you and your family to be prepared and know what to do in case there’s a fire.

This years campaign is “Cooking safety starts with YOU.” The goal is to educate everyone on simple, but important actions to ensure the safest possible scenarios.

“It’s really just important to remind everyone to check everything,” said Suzie Krill, firefighter and paramedic for the South Bend Fire Department. “Go back through your house, look through everything, make sure things are working — your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, make sure all that stuff’s working.”

Krill went through some tips for what you can do to prevent some kitchen fires from breaking out.

“Make sure your pan handles are turned in,” Krill said. ”Make sure you’re checking your pilot lights, that your oven is cleaned, so something like that doesn’t smoke and fire. Never leave your pizza in the oven unattended in the oven. I know we all put in that late night pizza and get sleepy. If that’s what you do, set a timer so you’re not sleeping through that pizza and it causes a fire.”

There are many different ways that fires can break out, and SBFD has laid out a general plan of action for those scenarios.

“Some of the fire safety check lists are just go through your house and find things you need to check, such as are your matches up, your yard waste outside, keeping gasoline cans outside,” Krill said. “Also, have an escape plan — two ways to get out, have a meeting place out front. Everybody should know two ways out of their house.”

SBFD also went through a demonstration for what to do if a fire breaks out.

“First thing you want to do is call 911,” Krill explained. ”Make sure everybody’s getting out of the house, at the meeting place, and you’ve got everyone accounted for. Once you’re out, do not go back in. Always stay outside until the fire department comes.”

The South Bend Fire Department also offers resources to help install smoke or carbon-monoxide detectors. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Candescent Health and Wellness offering free breast exams this month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Claire Walker of Candescent Health and Wellness joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to tell them more about her business.

News

Candescent Health and Wellness offering free breast exams in October

Candescent Health and Wellness offering free breast exams in October

Updated: 1 hour ago

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Chopper

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Chopper!

News

2nd Chance Pet: Chopper

2nd Chance Pet:

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

South Bend Fire Dept. gives demonstration for National Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Crash closes Cassopolis Street, E. Beardsley Avenue intersection in Elkhart

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crash

The crash happened Monday morning at the intersection of Calvin Center Road and Calvin Hill...

2 injured in Cass County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A 65-year-old Edwardsburg woman and a 55-year-old Three Rivers man were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

News

Safety plans to have on standby with South Bend Fire Department

Updated: 2 hours ago

Scam Alert

SEMCO Energy warns customers about fake employees asking for gas bills, banking info

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
SEMCO Energy Gas Company is warning its customers about a recent scam that puts their personal information at risk.

Traffic

Crash closes Cassopolis Street, E. Beardsley Avenue intersection in Elkhart

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Traffic lights are down due to a crash involving a city vehicle. Officials are urging you to find another route.