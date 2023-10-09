SEMCO Energy warns customers about fake employees asking for gas bills, banking info

PORT HURON, Mich. (WNDU) - SEMCO Energy Gas Company is warning its customers about a recent scam that puts their personal information at risk.

The company says it has received multiple reports from customers about unknown door-to-door solicitors who are claiming to be SEMCO employees and are asking for copies of their gas bill and banking information.

SEMCO wants to remind you that it does not solicit customers door-to-door and does not ask for customer account numbers or to see copies of bills. The company also wants to remind you that you are not obligated to show your utility bill or personal information such as a driver’s license or bank account number to anyone who comes knocking at your door.

If you feel you are being harassed, the company urges you to call your local police department and the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) at 800-292-9555.

SEMCO Energy Gas Company is headquartered in Port Huron, Mich., but serves parts of Michiana and southwestern Michigan.

