Notre Dame hosts 8th annual ALS walk

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday morning Notre Dame hosted its 8th annual ALS walk.

The walk started at 10AM and went until noon.

Walkers covered the campus with a stop at the Grotto for prayer and reading the names of those within the Notre Dame community battling the ALS.

Before the walk people gathered for coffee and snacks and listened to speakers who have been affected by the disease.

All funds raised will be donated to the ALS Association for patients and caregivers in St. Joe County

