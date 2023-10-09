Advertise With Us

Notre Dame hosts 8th annual ALS walk

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday morning Notre Dame hosted its 8th annual ALS walk.

The walk started at 10AM and went until noon.

Walkers covered the campus with a stop at the Grotto for prayer and reading the names of those within the Notre Dame community battling the ALS.

Before the walk people gathered for coffee and snacks and listened to speakers who have been affected by the disease.

All funds raised will be donated to the ALS Association for patients and caregivers in St. Joe County

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 charged, 9 arrested in fraud scheme at Michigan City fast food restaurant
20-year-old Mishawaka man dies in Osceola crash
Wanted fugitive arrested after multiple police chases in St. Joseph, Marshall counties
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 8 in Indiana, Week 7 in Michigan

Latest News

NDALS
First Alert Weather: Chilly Morning Lows Next Few Days, Another System Late This Week
First Alert Weather: Chilly Morning Lows Next Few Days, Another System Late This Week
First Alert Weather: Chilly Morning Lows Next Few Days, Another System Late This Week
First Alert Weather: Chilly Morning Lows Next Few Days, Another System Late This Week
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (12) runs through an opening in the Louisville line...
Notre Dame drops to No. 21 in latest AP Poll after loss to Louisville