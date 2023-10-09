Notre Dame Football Coach Marcus Freeman says there are no excuses for the team’s loss to Louisville

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football Coach Marcus Freeman says the loss to Louisville Saturday night was more about execution than it was poor coaching decisions. He also says there are no excuses for the way the team played as he spoke to the local media today during his regular Monday news conference. The Irish lost to the Cardinals 33 to 20 in front of a record crowd at Louisville’s L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Many of the questions Freeman was asked focused on play-calling decisions, troubles with the offensive line and the schedule. Notre Dame repeatedly ran the ball when Louisville’s defense was stacked to stop the run. When they tried to pass, quarterback Sam Hartman had little time to survey the field, getting sacked five times, throwing three interceptions and losing two fumbles. The team seemed to lack energy and many fans have questioned the schedule. The Irish have played three straight prime time games against ranked opponents. They will play No. 10 USC this weekend at Notre Dame Stadium. That will be four straight prime time games against four ranked opponents.

“The biggest thing is you can’t turn the ball over five times and expect to win a game against a good opponent. We can’t do that,” Freeman said.

He said the coaches were all looking to determine the causes for those turnovers and evaluating why the team played so poorly.

“Most importantly what we can’t do is make excuses for why the outcome was what it was and we can’t let others make excuses for us,” said Freeman, seemingly addressing recent questions about the difficulty of the team’s schedule.

Many in the media and many Notre Dame fans felt this year’s team had a chance to compete for a national championship. With two losses now, those hopes are gone. The Irish brought in 6th year quarterback Sam Hartman from the transfer portal and many thought the former Wake Forest signal caller was the missing link for a team loaded with talent and several key veteran players. They won their first four games and looked the part of a national championship contender, but then lost a heartbreaker to Ohio State at home, losing on the last play of the game when the Irish defense only had ten men on the field. The next week the team rallied in the last minute to beat Duke, but they couldn’t get it together and were beaten soundly by Louisville.

Notre Dame has dropped to No. 21 in the AP College Football Poll. A loss next weekend to USC will drop them completely out of the top 25 and will turn a once promising season into what most fans would consider a failure. A win could change the narrative a bit and push the team back into contention for at least a major bowl bid.

