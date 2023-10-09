Notre Dame fans frustrated after loss, but some remain optimistic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you think the Fighting Irish football team is unhappy with this past weekend’s loss at Louisville, you should see how the Irish faithful are reacting.

Twitter thumbs and Facebook fingers were loud and clear on two main issues after the loss against Louisville. First: the coaching decisions of Marcus Freeman, especially after the team’s first loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“A reason why we’re losing has got to be coaching,” said Alex Scott, a Notre Dame fan. “I mean, you look at the Ohio State game, the last two plays we got 10 people on the field. That’s a junior high mistake, that’s a Pop Warner mistake. That’s not D1 collegiate level and definitely not a Notre Dame mistake.”

And then Saturday’s performance from quarterback Sam Hartman, who took the biggest brunt of criticism on social media platforms. But some of the fans 16 News Now spoke to were quick to defend the sixth-year veteran.

“I think I would kinda fall more on the side of the coaching,” said Brian Curly, a Notre Dame alum. “I feel like for Sam Hartman, he’s been the best quarter back that we’ve had in about 15 years.”

Fighting Irish fans say a rigorous schedule could be a contributing factor.

“I just think the team looked tired,” said Notre Dame student Michael Curly. “After this week against USC, it will be four straight night games, primetime against ranked opponents. I mean, this is where you find out how good really great teams are.”

But despite some tough losses, Irish fans remain optimistic.

“I think the Irish can come out strong,” said Notre Dame student Holly Sullivan.

“I still love the Irish, and no matter what I’ll still support them,” Michael Curly said.

“I’m going to be a fan until I die,” Scott said.

Despite what the critics have to say, you can’t break the spirit of the Fighting Irish.

