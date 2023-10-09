Notre Dame fans frustrated after loss, but some remain optimistic

By Felicia Michelle
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you think the Fighting Irish football team is unhappy with this past weekend’s loss at Louisville, you should see how the Irish faithful are reacting.

Twitter thumbs and Facebook fingers were loud and clear on two main issues after the loss against Louisville. First: the coaching decisions of Marcus Freeman, especially after the team’s first loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“A reason why we’re losing has got to be coaching,” said Alex Scott, a Notre Dame fan. “I mean, you look at the Ohio State game, the last two plays we got 10 people on the field. That’s a junior high mistake, that’s a Pop Warner mistake. That’s not D1 collegiate level and definitely not a Notre Dame mistake.”

(WNDU)

And then Saturday’s performance from quarterback Sam Hartman, who took the biggest brunt of criticism on social media platforms. But some of the fans 16 News Now spoke to were quick to defend the sixth-year veteran.

“I think I would kinda fall more on the side of the coaching,” said Brian Curly, a Notre Dame alum. “I feel like for Sam Hartman, he’s been the best quarter back that we’ve had in about 15 years.”

(WNDU)

Fighting Irish fans say a rigorous schedule could be a contributing factor.

“I just think the team looked tired,” said Notre Dame student Michael Curly. “After this week against USC, it will be four straight night games, primetime against ranked opponents. I mean, this is where you find out how good really great teams are.”

But despite some tough losses, Irish fans remain optimistic.

“I think the Irish can come out strong,” said Notre Dame student Holly Sullivan.

“I still love the Irish, and no matter what I’ll still support them,” Michael Curly said.

“I’m going to be a fan until I die,” Scott said.

Despite what the critics have to say, you can’t break the spirit of the Fighting Irish.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Football Coach Marcus Freeman addresses local media after loss to Louisville.

Marcus Freeman says there are no excuses for Notre Dame’s loss to Louisville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Julianne Pelusi
Marcus Freeman addresses criticism of the Notre Dame football program after a disappointing loss to Louisville

Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (12) runs through an opening in the Louisville line...

Notre Dame drops to No. 21 in latest AP Poll after loss to Louisville

Updated: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish (5-2) dropped 11 spots after losing their second game of the season Saturday night.

Notre Dame

Louisville defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte, center right, sacks Notre Dame quarterback Sam...

No. 10 Notre Dame suffers second loss of season at No. 25 Louisville

Updated: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:28 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff hopes were still alive after losing to a top-10 team on a last-second touchdown. Now, you can likely kiss those dreams goodbye.

College

Michigan defensive back Keon Sabb (3) celebrates after scoring a pick six during the second...

No. 2 Michigan romps past Minnesota 52-10 for 17th straight win in Big Ten

Updated: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
J.J. McCarthy completed 14 of 20 passes for 219 yards and had a career-high two rushing touchdowns to help Michigan stretch its conference winning streak to 17 for the second-longest run in program history.

Latest News

College

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) intercepts a pass intended for Purdue wide receiver TJ...

Hawkeyes defeat Boilermakers 20-14

Updated: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The Boilermakers followed their season high in points in last week’s 44-19 win over Illinois with a season low in scoring.

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame at Louisville: X-factors, keys to win, final score predictions

Updated: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:52 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
No. 10 Notre Dame is looking to improve to 6-1 on the season at No. 25 Louisville on Saturday night.

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) throws during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C.,...

Irish in midst of program-record 4 straight night games

Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT
|
By Julianne Pelusi
Saturday will mark the third consecutive night kickoff for the Irish, with another on the way next week.

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame's Mitchell Evans (88) completes a catch ahead of Duke's Brandon Johnson (3) during...

Irish tight ends off to great start through first half of season

Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
The tight end room is more than capable of shouldering the load in the passing game, and they proved it again last week.

Countdown to Kickoff

ND men’s basketball coaching legend Digger Phelps joins the Countdown

Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Countdown’s Terry McFadden sat down with Digger Phelps to talk about his trips to Louisville and some memorable moments from his time with the Irish.

Countdown to Kickoff

Buzz Around Campus: Fans react to thrilling, last-minute win over Duke

Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT
|
By George Mallet
The Countdown’s George Mallet spoke with fans on how they’re feeling after the Irish escaped with a win in this week’s “Buzz Around Campus.”